We're all waiting in hot anticipation for the talent-packed Broadway bio-musical The Cher Show. The family over at RuPaul's Drag Race is clearly just as pumped. The VH1 series recently offered up a drag-tastic musical tribute to Cher's life and career titled Cher: The Unauthorized Rusical. Get a look at the Drag Race episode below, and mark your calendar for November 1, when the real Cher Show arrives on the Great White Way.