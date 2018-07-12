Wicked Surpasses A Chorus Line as Sixth-Longest-Running Show in Broadway History

The blockbuster hit musical Wicked will defy more than gravity tonight as it becomes the sixth-longest-running production in Broadway history, surpassing A Chorus Line. Wicked began previews at the Gershwin Theatre on October 8, 2003 and opened on October 30 of that year.



Wicked has since been performed in more than 100 cities in 15 countries around the world and has been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. The musical has amassed more than $4.5 billion in global sales and has been seen by more than 55 million people worldwide.



The current principal cast of Wicked includes Jackie Burns as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Ashley Parker Angel as Fiyero, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Kristen Martin as Nessarose and Martin Moran as Doctor Dillamond. As previously announced, tour star Jessica Vosk will take over as Elphaba starting on July 16.



Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.