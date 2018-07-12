Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Michael John LaChiusa Adapting Pulitzer Winner Cost of Living into a Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 12, 2018
Michael John LaChiusa
(Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Tony-nominated book writer, composer and lyricist Michael John LaChiusa has signed on to adapt Martyna Majok's 2018 Pulitzer-winning play Cost of Living into a musical. Williamstown Theatre Festival, where the play had its world premiere in 2016 (followed by an off-Broadway run in 2017), announced the commission on July 12. Dear Evan Hansen choreographer Danny Mefford will helm the musical.

Cost of Living is the story of four very different people in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife Ani after she suffers a devastating accident. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student, hires overworked Jess, a caregiver. As their lives intersect, Majok's play delves into the chasm between abundance and need and explores the space where bodies—abled and disabled—meet each other.

LaChiusa is best known for his book and score of Marie Christine and The Wild Party, receiving four Tony nominations in 2000 between the two productions. He also received a Tony nod in 1996 for his work on Chronicle of a Death Foretold. LaChiusa’s first season at Williamstown Theatre Festival was in 1997 as composer and lyricist for Broken Sleep: Three Plays; he returned in 2004 as playwright of R Shomon, directed by Ted Sperling and featuring Audra McDonald.

Production dates, casting and additional creatives for the Cost of Living musical will be announced at a later time.

Gregg Mozgala and Jolly Abraham in the play "Cost of Living" at off-Broadway's City Center
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mallory Bechtel to Make Broadway Debut in Dear Evan Hansen; Laura Dreyfuss Sets Final Performance Date
  2. Mary Poppins Returns, Starring Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moves Up Release Date
  3. Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit Are Ready for the High Romance, Drama (and Laughs!) of Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  4. West Side Story to Return to Broadway with Director Ivo van Hove
  5. Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Diana Rigg, Pasek & Paul, Laurie Metcalf Earn 2018 Emmy Nominations

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters