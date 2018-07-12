Michael John LaChiusa Adapting Pulitzer Winner Cost of Living into a Musical

Tony-nominated book writer, composer and lyricist Michael John LaChiusa has signed on to adapt Martyna Majok's 2018 Pulitzer-winning play Cost of Living into a musical. Williamstown Theatre Festival, where the play had its world premiere in 2016 (followed by an off-Broadway run in 2017), announced the commission on July 12. Dear Evan Hansen choreographer Danny Mefford will helm the musical.



Cost of Living is the story of four very different people in four very different circumstances, each trying to get by. Eddie, an unemployed truck driver, reunites with his ex-wife Ani after she suffers a devastating accident. John, a brilliant and witty doctoral student, hires overworked Jess, a caregiver. As their lives intersect, Majok's play delves into the chasm between abundance and need and explores the space where bodies—abled and disabled—meet each other.



LaChiusa is best known for his book and score of Marie Christine and The Wild Party, receiving four Tony nominations in 2000 between the two productions. He also received a Tony nod in 1996 for his work on Chronicle of a Death Foretold. LaChiusa’s first season at Williamstown Theatre Festival was in 1997 as composer and lyricist for Broken Sleep: Three Plays; he returned in 2004 as playwright of R Shomon, directed by Ted Sperling and featuring Audra McDonald.



Production dates, casting and additional creatives for the Cost of Living musical will be announced at a later time.

Gregg Mozgala and Jolly Abraham in the play "Cost of Living" at off-Broadway's City Center

(Photo: Joan Marcus)