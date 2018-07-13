Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bonnie Langford Finds Her Next West End Role in 42nd Street
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 13, 2018
Bonnie Langford in a promo shot for "42nd Street"
(Photo: Target-Live UK)

Bonnie Langford, acclaimed star of stage and screen, will join the cast of the celebrated London production of 42nd Street as Dorothy Brock beginning on September 3, 2018. Langford will remain will the cast at Theatre Royal Drury Lane through the conclusion of the show's run on January 5, 2019.

Langford's West End credits include Gypsy, Chicago and the original London production of Cats. She has been seen on Broadway in Chicago and Gypsy and on-screen in EastEnders and Doctor Who.

The cast of 42nd Street also includes Tom Lister as Julian Marsh, Clare Halse as Peggy Sawyer, Ashley Day as Billy Lawlor, Jasna Ivir as Maggie Jones, Graeme Henderson as Andy Lee, Christopher Howell as Bert Barry, Bruce Montague as Abner Dillon, Mark McKerracher as Mac/Doc/Thug, Emma Caffrey as Anytime Annie and Matthew Goodgame as Pat Denning.

The London staging of 42nd Street is directed by the show's co-author Mark Bramble and choreographed by four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner. The musical features a book by Bramble and Michael Stewart, music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mallory Bechtel to Make Broadway Debut in Dear Evan Hansen; Laura Dreyfuss Sets Final Performance Date
  2. Mary Poppins Returns, Starring Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moves Up Release Date
  3. Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit Are Ready for the High Romance, Drama (and Laughs!) of Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  4. West Side Story to Return to Broadway with Director Ivo van Hove
  5. Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Diana Rigg, Pasek & Paul, Laurie Metcalf Earn 2018 Emmy Nominations

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters