Tatiana Maslany & the Cast of Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlow Celebrate Opening Night at Second Stage

Orphan Black star and recent Emmy nominee Tatiana Maslany took her first official bow on the New York stage on July 12 at 2nd Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre in Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe. Maslany is one of six women (Susan Pourfar, Emma Geer,Kellie Overbey, Mia Sinclair Jenness and Tony winner Blair Brown), who portray the main character, Mary Page Marlowe, from infancy to age 69. The show, directed by Lila Neugebauer, offers a haunting portrait of a complex woman and demonstrates how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

