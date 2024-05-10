Todrick Hall to Play Donkey in London Production of Shrek This Summer

Singer-songwriter, choreographer and famed YouTuber Todrick Hall joins the London cast of Shrek, running at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in Hammersmith for six weeks from July 19 through August 31. Hall takes on the role of Donkey in a production directed and choreographed by Nick Winston alongside co-director Sam Holmes.

On Broadway, Hall has appeared in Kinky Boots, Waitress, Chicago, Memphis and The Color Purple. He was also a ninth-season contestant on American Idol, a choreographer for RuPaul’s Drag Race and the subject of his own MTV reality television series. As previously announced, he will be playing Sean in the pre-West End production of Burlesque the Musical, beginning performances this June at Manchester Opera House. Hall will be lending original music to the production as well as performing in it.

The cast of Shrek will additionally feature Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) and Cherece Richards (Dragon).

Based on the DreamWorks animated film and the picture book by William Steig, Shrek has music by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. The musical earned eight 2009 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.