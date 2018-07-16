Broadway BUZZ

A scene from the new musical "Muriel's Wedding"
(Photo: Lisa Tomasetti)
Muriel's Wedding, Beautiful, The Children Triumph at 2018 Helpmann Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 16, 2018

A variety of Australia stars and creatives were honored for their stage work during the 2018 Helpmann Awards ceremony, held at Sydney's Capitol Theatre on July 15. Broadway-alum stagings and world premiere productions alike took home trophies for their theater contributions Down Under.

Leading the pack was the world premiere musical Muriel's Wedding, a Broadway-aimed stage adaptation of the hit 1994 film. The tuner took home Helpmann Awards for Best Original Score (Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall), Best Choreography (Andrew Hallsworth), Best Music Direction (Isaac Hayward), Best Costume Design (Gabriela Tylesova) and Best Sound Design (Michael Waters).

Taking home the prize for Best Musical was Broadway hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The smash-hit production also won Helpmann Awards for Best Female Actor in a Musical (Esther Hannaford in the title role), Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical (Matt Verevis as Barry Mann), Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical (Amy Lehpamer as Cynthia Weil) and Best Direction of a Musical (Marc Bruni).

Also of note was a trio of wins for Lucy Kirkwood's 2018 Tony-nominated play The Children, honored with Helpmann Awards for Best Play, Best Director of a Play (Sarah Goodes) and Best Female Actor in a Play (Pamela Rabe as Hazel).

For a full list of 2018 Helpmann Award winners, click here.

