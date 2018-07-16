Broadway BUZZ

Trainspotting Live! cast members Pia Hagen, Greg Esplin, Andrew Barrett, Tom Chandler, Tariq Malik, Olivier Sublet & Lauren Downie
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Watch Out! Trainspotting Live! Opens Off-Broadway
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 16, 2018

A new show is in town and it's unlike anything you've ever seen before. Trainspotting Live! opened off-Broadway at the Roy Arias Stages on July 15 after beginning previews on July 5. The cast, lead by Pia Hagen, Greg Esplin, Andrew Barrett, Tom Chandler, Tariq Malik, Olivier Sublet and Lauren Downie, tells the story of a group of friends as they live and struggle through the Edinburgh heroin epidemic. Based on Irvine Welsh's novel Trainspotting and Danny Boyle's film adaptation of the same name, the show is billed for having nudity, very strong language, violent and sexual scenes and heavy drug/needle use all while interacting with the audience.Trainspotting Live! marks the production's off-Broadway premiere, so be sure to get your tickets to experience it for yourself. In the meantime, check out these photos of the talented cast!

Trainspotting Live! cast members Pia Hagen, Greg Esplin, Andrew Barrett, Tom Chandler, Tariq Malik, Olivier Sublet and Lauren Downie celebrate the night.

Trainspotting Live

An immersive experience based on Irvine Welsh's novel and Danny Boyle's film adaptation.
Newsletters