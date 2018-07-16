They Danced All Night! My Fair Lady Celebrates 100 Performances

My Fair Lady has had a lot more than a little bit of luck! Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-nominated revival celebrated 100 performances at the Vivian Beaumont on July 14. and we're offering you an exclusive look at the joyous occasion. Stars Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton and the rest of the cast got together to celebrate the show's achievement and eat some well-earned cake. Check out the photos to see the company celebrate, and don't forget to get tickets to see My Fair Lady!

Congratulations, My Fair Lady!