Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

They Danced All Night! My Fair Lady Celebrates 100 Performances
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 16, 2018
"My Fair Lady" stars Harry Hadden-Paton & Lauren Ambrose
(Photos: Jeremy Daniel)

My Fair Lady has had a lot more than a little bit of luck! Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-nominated revival celebrated 100 performances at the Vivian Beaumont on July 14. and we're offering you an exclusive look at the joyous occasion. Stars Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton and the rest of the cast got together to celebrate the show's achievement and eat some well-earned cake. Check out the photos to see the company celebrate, and don't forget to get tickets to see My Fair Lady!

Congratulations, My Fair Lady!

My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe's classic musical returns to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Scene at the Stage Door on Angels in America's Final Broadway Performance
  2. Lisa Brescia Will Return to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen
  3. West Side Story to Return to Broadway with Director Ivo van Hove
  4. They Got the Beat! Watch The Go-Go's Make a Surprise Appearance at Head Over Heels
  5. Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit Are Ready for the High Romance, Drama (and Laughs!) of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters