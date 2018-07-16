Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The 10 Stage Alums You're Rooting for at the 2018 Emmys
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 16, 2018
Darren Criss, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Viola Davis (Composite: Caitlin McNaney)

It has been less than a week since the 2018 Emmy nominees were announced, and we are already trying to watch as many shows, documentaries and movies as possible. We love that there were so many Broadway favorites represented this year, which is making choosing what to watch even more difficult! We asked you which stage alums you're rooting for to take home an Emmy, and here's your top 10. You're going to need to start binge-watching shows ASAP to get through them all before the ceremony takes place on September 17.

10. Viola Davis

 

9. Brandon Victor Dixon

8. Kelli O'Hara

7. Tituss Burgess

6. Tina Fey

5. James Corden

4. Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

3. Darren Criss

2. Sara Bareilles

1. Lin-Manuel Miranda

