Culturalist Challenge! Which Broadway Alums Will You Be Rooting for at the 2018 Emmys?
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 13, 2018
Sarah Paulson, Tina Fey, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Rachel Brosnahan
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards were announced this past week, which means we now have a hearty list of shows to binge-watch. We were thrilled to see so many Broadway alums nominated for their work on the small screen. The 70th annual Emmy Awards will air on NBC on September 17. Which nominees will you be rooting for on TV's biggest night? Broadway.com Editorial Assistant Eric King kicked things off with his top 10 picks. Not it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

