They're Here! The Cast of Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties Meets the Press
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 17, 2018
"Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties" cast members Ana Villafañe, Adina Verson, Lea DeLaria, Dana Delany & Chaunté Wayans get together
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here comes Betty! The cast of Jen Silverman's upcoming off-Broadway play Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties met the press on July 16 ahead of its New York premiere run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Starring Broadway alums Ana Villafañe, Adina Verson, Dana Delany, Lea DeLaria and newcomer Chaunté Wayans as five different women named Betty, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties tells the story of the women and how their different lives inspired one of them to stage a play about it. Mike Donahue directs the production, set to begin preview performances on August 16 with an opening slated for September 12. Check out the photo to get to know the Betties and be sure to buy tickets to meet them yourself!

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties

The New York premiere of Jen Silverman's new comedy.
Newsletters