Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Rannells & Seth Meyers
(Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Andrew Rannells on the Voicemail from Kristin Chenoweth He Just Couldn't Delete
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 17, 2018

Andrew Rannells and Kristin Chenoweth are Broadway royalty in their own right. Rannells, a two-time Tony nominee for The Book of Mormon and Falsettos, is currently back on Broadway in The Boys in the Band. Chenoweth, a Tony winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown who hit it big in Wicked, is kicking off her latest small-screen gig in Trial & Error. The duo appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 16 to look back on their shared history and talk about their current projects. Rannells remembered back to geeking out about a voicemail he received from Chenoweth congratulating him on his performance in Mormon, while Chenoweth raved about Rannells' work onstage. Rannells also looked back on being mistaken as Jonathan Groff by a performer on Drag Race. Watch the stars below and don't miss their latest projects on stage and screen.

The Boys in the Band

A starry cast leads the 50th anniversary production of this groundbreaking comic drama.
