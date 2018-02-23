Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Kristin Chenoweth to Replace John Lithgow as Series Regular on NBC'S Trial & Error
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 23, 2018
Kristin Chenoweth
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Kristin Chenoweth has landed a cool new TV gig! The Emmy and Tony winner will play Lavinia Peck-Foster on the comedy series Trial & Error, which will soon kick off its second season on NBC. Chenoweth fills the slot left by fellow Tony and Emmy winner John Lithgow, who currently appears on Broadway in Stories by Heart and headlined Trial & Error's first season.

Chenoweth's role is described as a larger-than-life grand dame—an eccentric heiress known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and her hairless cat, Fluffy. Chenoweth joins a cast that also includes Nicholas D’Agosto, Jayma Mays, Tony nominee Steven Boyer and fellow Broadway alums Krysta Rodriguez and Sherri Shepherd. 

“I’m excited to slip into a role that feels very right for me at this time,” said Chenoweth. “Plus, I’m surrounded by genius comedic actors and brilliant writing. I admire John Lithgow so much and want to make him proud by continuing what he began.”

Chenoweth is Tony winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and an Emmy winner for Pushing Daisies. Her other Broadway credits include On the Twentieth Century, The Apple Tree, Steel Pier, Wicked and Promises, Promises. She was recently announced to lead a new musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her.

A premiere date for the second season of Trial & Error will be announced at a later time.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. See Frozen's Caissie Levy, Patti Murin and More Take Their First Curtain Call Together on Broadway
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley Prepare to Cast a Spell on Broadway
  3. Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson & Barrett Wilbert Weed School Audiences in Cool
  4. Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis & More Join NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! in Concert
  5. Children of a Lesser God Stars Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson on Connection, Communication and Chemistry

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Waitress Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers