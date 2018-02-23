Kristin Chenoweth to Replace John Lithgow as Series Regular on NBC'S Trial & Error

Kristin Chenoweth has landed a cool new TV gig! The Emmy and Tony winner will play Lavinia Peck-Foster on the comedy series Trial & Error, which will soon kick off its second season on NBC. Chenoweth fills the slot left by fellow Tony and Emmy winner John Lithgow, who currently appears on Broadway in Stories by Heart and headlined Trial & Error's first season.



Chenoweth's role is described as a larger-than-life grand dame—an eccentric heiress known for her flamboyant outfits, large hats and her hairless cat, Fluffy. Chenoweth joins a cast that also includes Nicholas D’Agosto, Jayma Mays, Tony nominee Steven Boyer and fellow Broadway alums Krysta Rodriguez and Sherri Shepherd.



“I’m excited to slip into a role that feels very right for me at this time,” said Chenoweth. “Plus, I’m surrounded by genius comedic actors and brilliant writing. I admire John Lithgow so much and want to make him proud by continuing what he began.”



Chenoweth is Tony winner for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and an Emmy winner for Pushing Daisies. Her other Broadway credits include On the Twentieth Century, The Apple Tree, Steel Pier, Wicked and Promises, Promises. She was recently announced to lead a new musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her.



A premiere date for the second season of Trial & Error will be announced at a later time.