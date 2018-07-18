Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The cast of "Avenue Q"
(Photo: NBC News’ TODAY)
Watch the Avenue Q Family Celebrate 15 Years with a Charming Performance on Today
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2018

"Everything in life is only for now," says the friends and neighbors of the delightfully naughty Avenue Q. That mantra might hold true in some cases, but it is hard to believe it applies to this Tony-winning hit, which marks its 15th anniversary this month. The cast of the smash musical, currently playing to crowds nightly at off-Broadway's New World Stages, took to Today on July 18 to ring in their milestone with a special a cappella tune crafted specifically for the show's birthday. Watch Princeton, Kate Monster and the whole gang below—and don't miss your chance to revisit the fan-favorite show again soon.

Avenue Q

Tony-Award winning musical that is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock Will Close on Broadway
  2. Diana Rigg to Exit Broadway Revival of My Fair Lady
  3. Andrew Rannells on the Voicemail from Kristin Chenoweth He Just Couldn't Delete
  4. Loren Lott Dances into Once On This Island While Hailey Kilgore Recovers from Injury
  5. Watch the Avenue Q Family Celebrate 15 Years with a Charming Performance on Today

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters