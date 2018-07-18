Watch the Avenue Q Family Celebrate 15 Years with a Charming Performance on Today

"Everything in life is only for now," says the friends and neighbors of the delightfully naughty Avenue Q. That mantra might hold true in some cases, but it is hard to believe it applies to this Tony-winning hit, which marks its 15th anniversary this month. The cast of the smash musical, currently playing to crowds nightly at off-Broadway's New World Stages, took to Today on July 18 to ring in their milestone with a special a cappella tune crafted specifically for the show's birthday. Watch Princeton, Kate Monster and the whole gang below—and don't miss your chance to revisit the fan-favorite show again soon.