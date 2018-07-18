Broadway BUZZ

Adam Gwon's Ordinary Days to Receive First Major Revival with Keen Company; NY Premiere from Chisa Hutchinson Also on Tap
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2018
Adam Gwon
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Off-Broadway's Keen Company has announced an exciting pair of productions to fill out its 2018-2019 season at The Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row. A revival from acclaimed composer Adam Gwon and a new play by emerging playwright Chisa Hutchinson bookend the season of the celebrated nonprofit theater company.

Beginning the season will be Gwon's 2009 musical Ordinary Days, receiving its first New York revival under the direction of Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein. Ordinary Days tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect in unexpected ways as they search for success, happiness and love. The production will begin previews on October 2, 2018 with an opening set for October 17, concluding its limited engagement on November 17.

The season will conclude with the New York premiere of Hutchinson's Surely Goodness and Mercy, directed by Jessi D. Hill. The play follows an exceptional boy living a troubled life in Newark, NJ who does a good deed for an often unnoticed person. Previews will begin on February 27, 2019 with an opening night scheduled for March 13. The production will play a limited run through April 14.

Casting and additional creatives for both Keen Company productions will be announced at a later date.

