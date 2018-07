After its successful run in San Francisco, Head Over Heels is now on the Great White Way, and we're giving you a first look at the show's Broadway production. Featuring the hit songs of The Go-Go's, Head Over Heels tells Elizabethan love story turned on its head. The new musical, directed by Michael Mayer, is currently in previews at the Hudson Theatre and is set to open on July 26. Check out the photos to get a taste of what to expect when you visit Arcadia.