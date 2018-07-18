Broadway BUZZ

Marc Kudisch, Caitlin Houlahan, Colton Ryan & More Set for Girl From the North Country at the Public
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 18, 2018
Marc Kudisch
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a talented lineup of stars set to lead the U.S. premiere of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country. The previously announced production—a transfer from London's Old Vic and the West End—is written and directed by McPherson and features the music and lyrics of Dylan. Previews will begin on September 11 with an opening set for October 1.

"I just couldn't be more thrilled with this amazing company," said McPherson. "We're all so looking forward to presenting Girl From the North Country to New York audiences at The Public, just a few blocks from where Bob Dylan began his journey into legend."

The principal cast will feature three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Hand to God) as Mr. Burke, Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Casa Valentina) as Elizabeth Laine, Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus (Bright Star) as Nick Laine, Tony nominee David Pittu (LoveMusik) as Reverend Marlowe, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress) as Kate Draper, Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Todd Almond (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage) as Elias Burke, Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple) as Mrs. Neilson, Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton) as Joe Scott, Robert Joy (Side Show) as Dr. Walker, Luba Mason (Pretty Filthy) as Mrs. Burke, Tom Nelis (Indecent) as Mr. Perry, as Gene Laine and Samantha Marie Ware (The Book of Mormon) as Marianne Laine.

Girl From the North Country follows a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. The musical's ensemble will include Matthew Frederick Harris, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern and Chelsea Lee Williams.

Girl From the North Country will play a limited engagement through November 4.

