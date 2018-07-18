Gary Beach, Tony-Winning Star of The Producers & Beauty and the Beast, Dies at 70

Tony-winning actor Gary Beach, whose multifaceted performances ranged from The Producers to La Cage aux Folles, died on July 17 in Palm Springs, California at the age of 70. His agent Steven Unger confirmed his death. No cause was given.



An only child born on October 10, 1947 and raised in Alexandria VA, Beach graduated from North Carolina School of the Arts. One of Broadway’s most beloved comic actors, he was best known for his show-stealing performance as Roger DeBris in Mel Brooks' The Producers, for which he won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.



The Baruch Frankel Routh Viertel Group, producers of The Producers, said, "Gary Beach, an actor of consummate skill and artistry, was a glorious human being; a gifted, generous and incredibly funny actor whose presence in a rehearsal room or on the stage lifted everyone's spirit and inspired them to be the best they could be. His joyous, Tony Award-winning performance as Roger DeBris will remain forever in our minds and hearts as the personification of the joyous spirit of Mel Brooks' The Producers. We, along with all who knew him, are devastated by his passing and will remember him always."



Also on Broadway, Beach originated the role of Lumiere in Beauty and The Beast and starred as Albin in a revival of La Cage aux Folles, receiving Tony nominations for both performances.



His other stage credits include Les Misérables, Annie, Doonesbury, The Moony Shapiro Songbook, Broadway Bash, Sweet Adeline, Something’s Afoot and 1776. Beach toured nationally in Spamalot as King Arthur and in James Kirkwood’s Legends!, which starred Mary Martin and Carol Channing.



Beach is survived by his husband, Jeffrey Barnett.



