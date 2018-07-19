Broadway BUZZ

Mary Page Marlowe, Starring Tatiana Maslany, Blair Brown & More, Extends Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 19, 2018
Tatiana Maslany in "Mary Page Marlowe"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The acclaimed New York premiere production of Mary Page Marlowe, written by Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts, has been extended at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater. Originally slated for a run through August 12, the starry off-Broadway staging directed by Lila Neugebauer will now conclude its run on August 19.

Mary Page Marlowe centers on a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. The production stars Tatiana Maslany, Blair Brown, Susan Pourfar, Emma Geer, Mia Sinclair Jenness and Kelli Overbey as the title character at different points in her life.

The company also features Grace Gummer, Kayli Carter, Audrey Corsa, Marcia DeBonis, Ryan Foust, Tess Frazer, Brian Kerwin, Maria Elena Ramirez, Elliot Villar, Gary Wilmes, David Aaron Baker and Nick Dillenburg.

Mary Page Marlowe features scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Brandon Wolcott and original music by Bray Poor.

Tatiana Maslany stars in Tracy Letts' haunting portrait of a complex woman.
Newsletters