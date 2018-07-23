Odds & Ends: Annaleigh Ashford & Keala Settle Cast in New Film American Reject & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Annaleigh Ashford & Keala Settle Cast in New Film American Reject

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and Tony nominee Keala Settle are teaming up for a new film project. The talented Broadway veterans will star in American Reject, a flick based on the Grease: You're the One That I Want experience of the film’s writer and co-star Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone (who appeared on Broadway in Hands on a Hardbody alongside Settle). Joining Ashford and Settle in the film will be stage alums Mary Birdsong, Connie Ray, Bryan Batt and Jenn Harris, along with Rebecca Black, Michael Lynche, Jeff Pope, Justin Miles, Frank J. Monteleone, Dinarte de Freitas and Angelica Hale. Marlo Hunter is the film's director with Derek Gregor and Selda Sahin as composer and lyricist. A release date is forthcoming.



Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Flamboyan Arts Fund for Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced the creation of the Flamboyan Arts Fund, dedicated to supporting Puerto Rican institutions, arts groups, independent artists, musicians and galleries, and ensuring the rebuilding of Puerto Rico's vibrant arts and culture community. One of the Flamboyan Arts Fund’s first philanthropic goals is to leave behind a new Actors’ Equity-approved theater at the University of Puerto Rico to entice future professional touring productions to come to the island. The announcement of the new fund coincides with Miranda’s return to the title role in Hamilton from January 8-27, 2019 at the University of Puerto Rico.



Ben Davis Joins Off-Broadway's On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

The celebrated off-Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever will welcome Broadway alum Ben Davis (Violet) in the role of Dr. Mark Bruckner beginning on August 9 at Irish Repertory Theatre. Davis will replace original cast member Stephen Bogardus. The recently extended production, running through September 6, also stars Tony nominee Melissa Errico as Daisy Gamble/Melinda Welles and John Cudia as Edward Moncrief.



Hamilton's Austin Smith & More to Take Part in Lab of This Land Was Made

A cast of stage-and-screen alums will appear in a public developmental lab of This Land Was Made, a new play by Tori Sampson (Cadillac Crew), set to play off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre from July 26-28. Set in 1967 Oakland, This Land Was Made follows patrons of Miss Trish’s bar, who are surprised when the explosive force of revolution walks through the door. The cast will include Austin Smith (Hamilton), James T. Alfred (Empire), Lauren E. Banks (War), McKinley Belcher III (Mercy Street), Jessica Frances Dukes (Is God Is), Sean Patrick Higgins (A Clockwork Orange), Julian Elijah Martinez (Alligator), Jon Orsini (Fish in the Dark), Carra Patterson (Jitney) and Namir Smallwood (Pass Over). The lab will be directed by Whitney White (Marvin's Room).



Andrea Martin & More Set for Jessica Fontana's Support for This Podcast

A slew of Broadway stars have signed on for the second season of Support for This Podcast, a comedic interview series created by Jessica Fontana (Once Upon a Mattress) and Ryan Langer. The buzzy interview show features Fontana as journalist "Emily Amy Lauren Becca" interviewing stage-and-screen stars about current events. Guests slated to take part include two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom), Tony nominee Santino Fontana (Tootsie), David Hull (The Book of Mormon), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Joe Kinosian (Murder for Two), Ana Noguiera (The Blacklist), Meghan O’Neill (Animals), Steve Rosen (Pretty Filthy) and Phillip Taratula (Bloody Bloody Jessica Fletcher). To subscribe, click here.



Mark Chrisler’s Worse Than Tigers to Debut Off-Broadway

Worse Than Tigers, a new play by Mark Chrisler (Teatime at Golgotha), will make its New York premiere with off-Broadway's New Ohio Theatre this summer. Emmy nominee Jaclyn Biskup (Venus) will direct the production, slated to begin previews on August 24 with an opening scheduled for August 26. Worse Than Tigers follows Olivia and Humphry who have a safe, comfortable, enviable life, but an unhappy relationship. Worse Than Tigers is slated to play a limited engagement through September 1.



New Musical Comedy Heist! Announces Summer Run

Heist!, a fresh tuner written by Alex Koceja and Michael Uselmann, will arrive at the Players Theatre off-Broadway later this summer. Directed by James Will McBride, the production will run from August 9 through September 2. Heist! centers on Jack, who has retired from the heist game but gets roped into one last job: to infiltrate the cast of a Broadway revival and steal a very valuable necklace off the leading lady on stage. The cast will include Kable Barnhart, Christopher Bober, James Cella, Chandler Converse, Javier Taylor Fox, Alec Irion, Claire Leyden, Blair Medina, Cordara Newson, Patricia Sabulis and Alicia Thomas.