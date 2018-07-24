John Logan's Red, Starring Alfred Molina & Alfred Enoch, to Be Filmed for Cinemas

The acclaimed London remount of John Logan's 2010 Tony-winning play Red will be preserved on film, Trafalgar Releasing has announced. The hit staging will appear in movie theaters across the U.K. and North America on November 7. Michael Grandage repeats his Tony-winning work as director of the two-hander, which features Tony-nominated Broadway original Alfred Molina alongside stage-and-screen star Alfred Enoch.



"Red has been an important part of my life since John Logan first handed me the script in 2009," said Grandage in an exclusive statement. "Alfred Molina has brilliantly played Rothko in every version of this production since then and he's now joined by Alfred Enoch for this broadcast following their critically acclaimed performances in London's West End. I am thrilled a whole new audience will get to see this six-time Tony-winning work in close-up."



Filmed at the Wyndham's Theatre where it completes its run on July 28, the production is based on Grandage's original 2009 Donmar Warehouse mounting, which later moved to Broadway. Red follows the real-life artist Mark Rothko (played by Molina) who, under the watchful gaze of his young assistant (Enoch), and the threatening presence of a new generation of artists, takes on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.



Tickets for the filmed version of Red will go on sale beginning on August 15.