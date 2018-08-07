Broadway BUZZ

Abby Mueller in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Abby Mueller Reprises Her Turn as Carole King in Beautiful
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 7, 2018

Former Beautiful: The Carole King Musical star Abby Mueller steps back into the title role of the hit tuner beginning on August 7. Mueller replaces Melissa Benoist, who gave her final performance in the long-running show on August 4.

In addition to her prior run in Broadway's Beautiful, Mueller was seen in the show's national tour. Her other credits include Kinky Boots, A Minister’s Wife and 1776.

Mueller joins a principal cast that also includes Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Nancy Opel as Genie Klein.

Beautiful features a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Newsletters