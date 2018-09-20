Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale Return to Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact

The star-packed world premiere staging of the Broadway play The Lifespan of a Fact begins previews on September 20 at Studio 54. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs the production, starring Daniel Radcliffe, two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones and two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale. Opening night is scheduled for October 18.



Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, The Lifespan of a Fact follows Jim Fingal (Radcliffe), who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss (Jones) has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author John D'Agata (Cannavale). But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane.



The production features scenic design by Tony winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.



The Lifespan of a Fact is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 13, 2019.