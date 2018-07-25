Broadway BUZZ

Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Hamilton Creators to Receive Special Kennedy Center Honor; Cher Also Among Honorees
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 25, 2018

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced that the Tony-winning co-creators of Hamilton—writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director/orchestrator Alex Lacamoire—will receive a unique 2018 Kennedy Center Honor. 

"Historically, the Kennedy Center Honors has celebrated lifetime achievement," said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. "In recognizing Hamilton and its co-creators, the Kennedy Center is making an unprecedented statement about an unprecedented work—a work that transcends cultural boundaries and tells America's story in a powerful and contemporary way."

Additionally, the Kennedy Center will put a spotlight on Oscar-winning actress and songwriter Cher, whose life story will be told on Broadway this fall in The Cher Show. Other Kennedy Center Honors recipients include Broadway alum Reba McEntire (Annie Get Your Gun), composer Philip Glass (The Crucible) and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter.

The Kennedy Center Honors, broadcast on CBS, will take place on December 2 in a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage.

