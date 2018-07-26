Broadway BUZZ

Kevin Elyot's Early Gay Drama Coming Clean to Receive Revival in London's West End
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 26, 2018
A promotional image for "Coming Clean"
(Provided by Amanda Malpass PR)

King's Head Theatre's acclaimed production of Kevin Elyot's groundbreaking 1982 play Coming Clean, which examines the breakdown of a gay couple's relationship, will transfer to the West End in 2019. Adam Spreadbury-Maher will repeat his work as director of the hit staging, set to run at Trafalgar Studios 2 from January 9 through February 2, with an opening night set for January 11.

Coming Clean is set in a flat in Kentish Town, north London, in 1982. Struggling writer Tony and his partner of five years, Greg, seem to have the perfect relationship. Committed and in love, they are both open to one-night stands as long as they don't impinge on the relationship. But Tony is starting to yearn for something deeper, something more like monogamy. When he finds out that Greg has been having a full-blown affair with their cleaner, Robert, their differing attitudes toward love and commitment become clear.

The West End transfer of Coming Clean will feature set design by Amanda Mascarenhas and lighting design by Nic Farman. Casting will be announced at a later date.

