Odds & Ends: The Sound of Music Will Return to Cinemas & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



The Sound of Music Will Return to Cinemas

The beloved movie musical adaptation of The Sound of Music is headed back to movie theaters this fall. Fathom Events will present the Oscar-winning Best Picture, starring Julie Andrews in a legendary screen performance, on September 9 and 12 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm in cinemas nationwide. The Sound of Music was the first film ever to gross more than $100 million, and it had incredible box office staying-power, originally playing in movie theaters for a year or more upon its initial release. Mark your calendar, then look back at the original trailer for the film below.





Sierra Boggess & Josh Lamon to Support ASTEP in Summer Benefit

Broadway favorites Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) and Josh Lamon (The Prom) have signed on to lend their strong vocals to an upcoming benefit for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP), set for August 13 at 7:00pm at Joe's Pub. Conceived and produced by award-winning musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell (The Prom), the benefit will highlight ASTEP's work with vulnerable populations, as well as the positive impact that arts education can provide to children.



KPOP Songwriter Max Vernon Sets Dates for Joe's Pub Residency

Max Vernon, the award-winning composer of KPOP and The View UpStairs, has announced dates for his upcoming residency at The Public Theater's Joe's Pub. Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis Lullaby will be performed at the downtown venue on September 25, October 23 and November 27 at 7:00pm. In addition to his acclaimed musicals, the residency will preview Vernon's newest work, The Tattooed Lady (written with playwright Erin Courtney), alongside other previously unheard material. The series will feature three directors—Ellie Heyman (September), Jaki Bradley (October) and Jenny Koons (November)—three completely different set lists and about 300 costumes, many created by Vernon himself. Special musical guests will be announced at a later date.



Rena Strober, Leah Edwards Set for New Staging of Into the Woods

A pair of Broadway alums will star in a new mounting of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods, beginning this weekend. Rena Strober (Les Misérables) and Leah Edwards (Master Class) will play The Witch and Cinderella, respectively, in the new production at Virginia's Paramount Theatre, running from July 27 through August 5. Raymond Zilberberg (Happy Days) will direct the unique take on the beloved musical, set in a library, which will also feature Adam Alexander as The Baker, Sharin Apostolou as The Baker’s Wife, Christopher Job as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Brian Giebler as Jack, Patrick Jacobs as Narrator and Deborah Grausman as Little Red.



P.S. Here's a sassy first look at Hoon Lee and Krysta Rodriguez in Theresa Rebeck's new play Seared, running at Williamstown Theatre Festival through August 4.