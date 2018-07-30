Everybody Get on Your Feet! The Go-Go's & More Rock the Broadway.com Portrait Booth on Opening Night of Head Over Heels

Fresh off of the fab, fun opening night performance of Head Over Heels, The Go-Go's, cast and a slew of stars danced the night away at the swanky, spacious Guastavino's in New York City. Broadway.com photographer Emilio Madrid-Kuser snapped exclusive portraits of Head Over Heels' stars Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, Peppermint, Bonnie Milligan, Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Alexandra Socha and more guests on the big night in the Broadway.com portrait booth. Check out the stunning photos and catch Head Over Heels at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.
