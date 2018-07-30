Broadway BUZZ

Taylor Iman Jones, Alexandra Socha, Andrew Durand, Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan & Peppermint
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Everybody Get on Your Feet! The Go-Go's & More Rock the Broadway.com Portrait Booth on Opening Night of Head Over Heels
Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 30, 2018

Fresh off of the fab, fun opening night performance of Head Over Heels, The Go-Go's, cast and a slew of stars danced the night away at the swanky, spacious Guastavino's in New York City. Broadway.com photographer Emilio Madrid-Kuser snapped exclusive portraits of Head Over Heels' stars Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, Peppermint, Bonnie Milligan, Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Alexandra Socha and more guests on the big night in the Broadway.com portrait booth. Check out the stunning photos and catch Head Over Heels at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

Rachel York plays Gynecia and Jeremy Kushnier plays Basilius.
Peppermint plays Pythio.
Original Go-Go's members Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey and Kathy Valentine.
Bonnie Milligan portrays Pamela and Taylor Iman Jones plays Mopsa.
Head Over Heels director Michael Mayer.
Head Over Heels choreographer Spencer Liff.
Alexandra Socha plays Philoclea.
Andrew Durand plays Musidorus.
Head Over Heels

An Elizabethan love story turned on its head, featuring the music of The Go-Go's.
Newsletters