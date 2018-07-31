A Thrilling Twelfth Night Musical Enchants Audiences in Central Park

The Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park program celebrates opening night of a Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub's Twelfth Night musical on July 31. Kwei-Armah and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis co-direct the production, which began previews on July 17 at Central Park's Delacorte Theater for an engagement through August 19. Lorin Latarro is the tuner's choreographer.



Conceived by Kwei-Armah and featuring an original score by Taub, Twelfth Night features a talent-packed cast led by Tony winner Nikki M. James as Viola, Tony winner Shuler Hensley as Sir Toby Belch, Andrew Kober as Malvolio, Ato Blankson-Wood as Orsino, Troy Anthony as Sebastian, Lori Brown-Niang as Maria, Nanya-Akuki Goodrich as Olivia, Daniel Hall as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Jonathan Jordan as Antonio, Andrew Kober as Malvolio, Patrick J. O'Hare as Fabian and composer Taub as Feste, with JW Guido, Kim Blanck and Javier Ignacio.



To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the talented company singing and dancing under the stars.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.