Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tim Howar Is London's New Phantom of the Opera; Kimberly Blake & Ross Dawes Will Also Join Cast
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 1, 2018
Tim Howar
(Photo: Raw PR)

As Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera heads into its 33rd year in London's West End, the production has announced that acclaimed star Tim Howar will take over the title role at Her Majesty's Theatre beginning on September 3. Howar will replace current star Ben Lewis.

Most known for his vocals as frontman of Mike + the Mechanics, Howar's West End credits include Peggy Sue Got Married, Rent and Rock of Ages. He recently led the cast of the West End return of Chess.

Also joining the Phantom cast on September 3 will be Kimberly Blake (Aspects of Love) as Carlotta Giudicelli and Ross Dawes (The Rink) as Monsieur Firmin, taking over for Lara Martins and Siôn Lloyd, respectively. They join current cast members Kelly Mathieson as Christine Daaé, Jeremy Taylor as Raoul, Amy Manford as the alternate Christine Daaé, Mark Oxtoby as Monsieur Andre, Jacinta Mulcahy as Madame Giry, Paul Ettore Tabone as Ubaldo Piangi, Georgia Ware as Meg Giry and Scott Davies as the standby Phantom.

In October 2016, the London production of The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special gala performance at Her Majesty's Theatre. In October 2011, the West End mounting toasted its 25th anniversary with a special staging titled The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall, which was screened live in cinemas all over the world and subsequently released on DVD. The production has now been playing for more than 32 years.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Head Over Heels Standout Bonnie Milligan Talks Her Emotional Debut, Representation & Playing Princess
  2. Nicolette Robinson to Make Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  3. Anika Noni Rose on Snagging the Sexy Carmen Jones, Blending with Beyonce & More on Show People
  4. The Straight White Men Stars Pose in the Broadway.com Photo Booth on Opening Night
  5. The Band's Visit Star Katrina Lenk on Nail Care for the Tony Awards & the 'Whoa' Experience of Her New Co-Star

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters