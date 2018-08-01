Eden Espinosa & More Set for London Concert Performances of West Side Story

Broadway alum Eden Espinosa, who is currently wrapping up an acclaimed run in Williamstown Theatre Festival's premiere of Lempicka, has signed on to play Anita in two sung concert performances of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's West Side Story. The concerts, set to take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on August 11 at 3:30pm and 8:00pm, will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 that evening at 8:00pm.



In addition to her current turn in Lempicka, Espinosa's credits include a long-running turn as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and on tour. Her other main-stem credits include Brooklyn and Rent.



The principal cast of the West Side Story concerts will also include Ross Lekites (Frozen) as Tony, Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple) as Maria, Leo Roberts (Evita) as Riff and Gian Marco Schiaretti (Evita) as Bernardo.



The company will also feature Miss Saigon alum Alistair Brammer as Action, Emma Kingston as Rosalia, Leila Zaidi as Francisca, Jocasta Almgill as Consuelo, Christopher Jordan Marshall as Snowboy, Jack North as Baby John, Michael Colbourne as Diesel, Fra Fee as A-Rab and Louise Alder as the "Somewhere" soprano. They will be joined by a chorus of students from ArtsEd and Mountview.



The concerts will be led by John Wilson and the John Wilson Orchestra.