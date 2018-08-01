Odds & Ends: Andy Karl & Orfeh to Honor the Humane Society in Best in Shows Cabaret & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Andy Karl & Orfeh to Pay Tribute to the Humane Society in Best in Shows Cabaret

Broadway sweethearts, Pretty Woman co-stars and proud dog lovers Andy Karl and Orfeh have signed on to honor the Humane Society in Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening taking place at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 15 at 7:00pm. Joining Karl and Orfeh will be Ana Gasteyer, Sierra Boggess, Adam Kantor, Lindsay Mendez, Brad Oscar, Hugh Panaro, Christine Pedi, Kate Rockwell, Douglas Sills, Betsy Wolfe and Karen Ziemba, with special guest appearances by two- and four-legged friends. The event will also feature Sirius XM radio host and Broadway alum Seth Rudetsky, who will receive the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Award in recognition of his concern and support of the needs of rescued animals.



92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists Season to Toast Oklahoma!'s 75th Birthday

New York's 92nd Street Y has announced the 2019 season of its celebrated Lyrics & Lyricists series. Among the lineup of shows is a tribute to Rodgers & Hammerstein's iconic musical Oklahoma!, celebrating its 75th anniversary. A Beautiful Dawning: Oklahoma! at 75 (May 4-6), hosted by Ted Chapin and featuring musical direction by Andy Einhorn, will examine the groundbreaking show through its classics (“Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin,’” “People Will Say We’re in Love”), uncover songs dropped from the production during its pre-Broadway run (“Boys and Girls Like You and Me”) and explore—with fresh eyes—Oklahoma!’s exciting new productions and continued relevance 75 years after its history-making premiere. For a look at the full 2019 L&L season, click here.



Yasmina Reza's Tony-Winning Play Art Will Return to NYC

Art, Yasmina Reza's 1998 Tony Award-winning play, will return to New York for a brief engagement this fall as part of the French Insitute Alliance Francaise's Crossing the Line Festival. The production by the Belgian and Dutch theater collectives tg STAN and Dood Paard will appear at Florence Gould Hall from October 4­-6 at 7:30pm each night. In Art, a friendship between three men—Serge, Marc and Yvan—is fractured when Serge splurges on an expensive all-white painting. As the canvas illuminates and exacerbates the personality extremes in all three men, Serge and Marc become polarized while Yvan finds himself at an unsustainably tense center of their disagreement.



Ben Rimalower to Perform Double Bill of Off-Broadway's Patti Issues & Bad with Money

Off-Broadway alum Ben Rimalower will toast the Audible release of his acclaimed plays Patti Issues and Bad with Money this summer with two nights of performances featuring both solo works. The first double bill will take place at NYC's Green Room 42 on August 18 at 7:00pm followed by an evening of the plays at Penguin Rep in Stony Point, NY on August 19 at 7:00pm. In Patti Issues, Rimalower explores the ways his lifelong obsession (and eventual working friendship) with Patti LuPone helped him navigate a tumultuous relationship with his volatile father. Bad with Money sees Rimalower charting his journey through drug addiction, prostitution, fraud and multiple betrayals—a no-holds-barred self-portrait of an addict, which casts light on the last societal taboo.