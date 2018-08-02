Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

New Musical Inspired by Max Martin's Catalog in the Works
News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 2, 2018
Max Martin

A new musical inspired by the catalog of singer-songwriter and producer Max Martin is in the works. Casting director Stuart Burt posted a casting call on Twitter announcing the new show on July 31.

The Swedish artist is the mastermind behind some of the biggest songs in pop history, including 22 number one singles like Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off." In addition to Spears, Perry and Swift, he has written and produced songs for Adele, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, The Backstreet Boys and The Weeknd.

In the casting notice, Burt shared that the musical is in its final stages of development and will feature a book by David West Read (known as the writer and executive producer of Schitt's Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, choreography by Jennifer Weber and musical supervision by Tony winner Bill Sherman, who won for his orchestrations of In the Heights.

The yet-to-be-named musical is expecting to premiere in London's West End in the summer of 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Video! Lea Salonga & Eva Noblezada Welcome Tour Star Emily Bautista to the Miss Saigon Family
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Lin-Manuel Miranda Projects You Can't Wait For
  3. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Hello, Dolly! & More
  4. The Go-Go's & More Rock the Broadway.com Portrait Booth on Opening Night of Head Over Heels
  5. Pretty Woman, Gavin Creel, Rachel Tucker & More August Save the Date Picks

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters