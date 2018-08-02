New Musical Inspired by Max Martin's Catalog in the Works

A new musical inspired by the catalog of singer-songwriter and producer Max Martin is in the works. Casting director Stuart Burt posted a casting call on Twitter announcing the new show on July 31.

The Swedish artist is the mastermind behind some of the biggest songs in pop history, including 22 number one singles like Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off." In addition to Spears, Perry and Swift, he has written and produced songs for Adele, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, The Backstreet Boys and The Weeknd.

In the casting notice, Burt shared that the musical is in its final stages of development and will feature a book by David West Read (known as the writer and executive producer of Schitt's Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard, choreography by Jennifer Weber and musical supervision by Tony winner Bill Sherman, who won for his orchestrations of In the Heights.

The yet-to-be-named musical is expecting to premiere in London's West End in the summer of 2019.