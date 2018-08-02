Rack 'Em Up! The Stars of The Nap Meet the Press

The cast of the upcoming Broadway production of Richard Bean's The Nap got ready for the play's Broadway arrival on September 4 by meeting the press at the New York Athletic Club on August 2. The Nap tells the story of a young snooker (the British version of pool) player and how his life gets turned upside down when he is accused of cheating. The comedy stars John Ellison Conlee, Ben Schnetzer, Thomas Jay Ryan, Johanna Day, Alexandra Billings, Heather Lind, Bhavesh Patel, Max Gordon Moore, Ethan Hova as well as Ahmed Aly Elsayed, who is also the current Snooker National Champion. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, The Nap begins previews on September 4 and opens on September 27 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out the photos below to get to know the cast!

The Nap's John Ellison Conlee, Ben Schnetzer, Thomas Jay Ryan, Johanna Day, Alexandra Billings, Heather Lind, Bhavesh Patel, Max Gordon Moore, Ethan Hova pose with playwright Richard Bean.