Tony Winner Billy Porter Will Appear in Season Eight of American Horror Story

Looks like Billy Porter is adding another Ryan Murphy credit to his resume. After starring in Murphy's POSE on FX, in which he plays the fierce ball emcee Pray Tell, Porter announced on Instagram that he will appear in eighth season of American Horror Story, ominously entitled "Apocalypse."

"In September of 2002, I left Los Angeles, vowing never to return until I was working on someone's studio lot. I spent three years out here as a black gay man trying to get work, and nobody was coming for me," he said on his Instagram Story. "Everybody told me that I was worthless and useless, and I would never work as a gay boy. I knew there was something better for me. I knew that I would be able to change the world if I stayed in it, but I made that vow to myself. And, child, I got off the plane and came to the 20th Century Fox lot to be on Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. All I can say is dreams do come true."

Porter's Broadway credits include his Tony-winning turn in Kinky Boots, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All that Followed, Grease, Miss Saigon and more. He will also star in the second season of the recently-renewed POSE, slated to debut in 2019.

There's no word yet on what role Porter will play on AHS: Apocalypse, but the season promises to mash-up season one's Murder House with season three's Coven. The eighth installment of the horror series premieres September 12 on FX.