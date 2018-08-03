Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in "Moulin Rouge!"
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)
Get a First Look of the Spectacular, Spectacular Photos of Moulin Rouge! in Boston
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 3, 2018

The highly anticipated new musical Moulin Rouge! has been wowing audiences at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theater since July 10, and now there are beautiful production photos that will transport you to Paris. After a special gala performance in honor of the theater's grand re-opening, Moulin Rouge! runs through August 19. Based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name, the musical stars Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit and Tony winner Karen Olivo as star-crossed lovers. The show features direction by Alex Timbers, a book by Tony winner John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Check out the photos below to catch a glimpse!

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit as Satine and Christian.
Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler.
Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah and Ricky Roja as Christian, Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago, respectively.
Karen Olivo and Tam Mutu as Satine and the Duke.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Video! Lea Salonga & Eva Noblezada Welcome Tour Star Emily Bautista to the Miss Saigon Family
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Lin-Manuel Miranda Projects You Can't Wait For
  3. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Hello, Dolly! & More
  4. The Go-Go's & More Rock the Broadway.com Portrait Booth on Opening Night of Head Over Heels
  5. Pretty Woman, Gavin Creel, Rachel Tucker & More August Save the Date Picks

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters