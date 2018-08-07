Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony-Winning South African Actor Winston Ntshona Dies at 76
Obit
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 7, 2018
Winston Ntshona & John Kani
(Photo: Harold Gess)

Winston Ntshona, a Tony-winning South African actor, died on August 2 at the age of 76, according to The New York Times. Ntshona shared a joint 1975 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play with his co-star, friend and co-author, John Kani, for Sizwe Banzi Is Dead and The Island, which they wrote with Athol Fugard.

Ntshona and Kani grew up in South Africa at a time when apartheid—a system of segregation or discrimination on grounds of race—was the legal government policy. The two used their experiences to create anti-apartheid theater works like Sizwe Banzi Is Dead and The Island. The plays were performed on Broadway simultaneously, earning the men critical acclaim and helping them continue to perform the works around the world for 30 years.

The plays were eventually staged in the playwrights' home country, causing them to be arrested for angering officials. After being released, Ntshona continued to write and act, appearing in several screen projects including Marigolds in August, Gandhi and Blood Diamond.

Ntshona is survived by his son, Lawula Ntshona.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Meet the New Anyas Who Are Leading Anastasia Across the World
  2. Skylar Astin to Step into Santino Fontana's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Role in Final Season
  3. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Makes Stage Return in London's The King and I
  4. Julia Roberts Attends Broadway's Pretty Woman; Musical Honors the Late Garry Marshall
  5. Broadway Grosses: Pretty Woman Struts Its Stuff at the Box Office During Seven-Show Week

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters