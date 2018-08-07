Encores! Off-Center's Songs for a New World to Be Preserved on Cast Album

Encores! Off-Center's acclaimed summer staging of Jason Robert Brown's popular song cycle Songs for a New World will receive an original cast recording from Ghostlight Records. Kate Whoriskey directed and Tom Murray music-directed the new production, which played New York City Center from June 27-30. The album is slated for a fall release.



The cast of Encores! Songs for a New Word was led by Colin Donnell, Shoshana Bean, Mykal Kilgore and Solea Pfeiffer. The new staging featured choreography by Rennie Harris for an ensemble of dancers added to the cast for the Off-Center engagement.



The first musical from three-time Tony winner Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), Songs for a New World (1995) is a collection of powerful songs examining life, love and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise, each character faces the new world which follows the unique challenge they encounter.



