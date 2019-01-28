Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Will Arrive on Broadway

Jagged Little Pill, the acclaimed new musical featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, is headed to Broadway this fall. Diane Paulus (Waitress) will repeat her work as director of the tuner from a sold-out summer run at Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater. The announcement of a Broadway theater and dates are forthcoming.



Featuring a book by Diablo Cody (Juno) with additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced beloved anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."



Jagged Little Pill will feature choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt. The production will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans and video/projection design by Finn Ross.



The A.R.T. engagement starred Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Gooding, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Soph Menas, Nora Schell, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Kathryn Gallagher, Max Kumangai, Sean Montgomery, Whitney Sprayberry, Kei Tsuruharatani, Ebony Williams, Yeman Josiah Brown and Kelsey Orem.



Casting for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date.