Janet McTeer & the Cast of Bernhardt/Hamlet Meet the Press

The cast of the upcoming world premiere production of Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet got ready for the play's September 1 arrival by meeting the press at the American Airlines Theatre on August 8. Telling the story of legendary French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt, who set out to take on the title role in a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, Bernhardt/Hamlet is led by Tony winner Janet McTeer as the celebrated 19th century actress. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the play also features Dylan Baker, Paxton Whitehead and Jason Butler Harner and begins previews at American Airlines Theatre on September 1 with opening night scheduled for September 25. Check out the photos below to get to know the cast!

Bernhardt/Hamlet's Dylan Baker, Janet McTeer and Jason Butler Harner.