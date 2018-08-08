Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Janet McTeer
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Janet McTeer & the Cast of Bernhardt/Hamlet Meet the Press
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 8, 2018

The cast of the upcoming world premiere production of Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet got ready for the play's September 1 arrival by meeting the press at the American Airlines Theatre on August 8. Telling the story of legendary French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt, who set out to take on the title role in a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, Bernhardt/Hamlet is led by Tony winner Janet McTeer as the celebrated 19th century actress. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the play also features Dylan Baker, Paxton Whitehead and Jason Butler Harner and begins previews at American Airlines Theatre on September 1 with opening night scheduled for September 25. Check out the photos below to get to know the cast!

Bernhardt/Hamlet's Dylan Baker, Janet McTeer and Jason Butler Harner.

 

Playwright Theresa Rebeck (lower left), director Moritz von Stuelpnagel​ (lower right)  and the cast of Bernhardt/Hamlet.

 

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Janet McTeer stars as legendary French actress Sarah Bernhardt in the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Network, Starring Bryan Cranston & Directed by Ivo van Hove, Will Play Broadway
  2. New Revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel to End Broadway Run
  3. The Winner of So You Think You Can Dance to Earn Part in Fox's Rent Live
  4. Meet the New Anyas Who Are Leading Anastasia Across the World
  5. Skylar Astin to Step into Santino Fontana's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Role in Final Season

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters