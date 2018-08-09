Broadway BUZZ

Elegance! Lewis J. Stadlen, Nic Rouleau, Analisa Leaming & More Complete the Hello, Dolly! Tour Cast
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Aug 9, 2018
Lewis J. Stadlen, Nic Rouleau & Analisa Leaming

Where the lights are bright as the stars! The upcoming national tour of Hello, Dolly! has announced its full cast, including two-time Tony nominee Lewis J. Stadlen (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Candide) as Horace Vandergelder, Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon) as Cornelius Hackl and Analisa Leaming (School of Rock) as Irene Molloy. As previously announced, Tony-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will star as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the traveling production of the Tony-winning musical revival. The Hello, Dolly! tour will begin performances September 30 at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square before continuing on to cities across America.

In addition to Buckley, Stadlen, Rouleau and Leaming, the Hello, Dolly! tour cast features Jess LeProtto as Barnaby Tucker, Kristen Hahn as Minnie Fay, Garett Hawe as Ambrose Kemper, Morgan Kirner as Ermengarde and Jessica Sheridan as Ernestina.

The ensemble includes Maddy Apple, Daniel Beeman, Brittany Bohn, Giovanni Bonaventura, Elizabeth Broadhurst, Whitney Cooper, Julian DeGuzman, Wally Dunn, Alexandra Frohlinger, Dan Horn, Corey Hummerston, Madison Johnson, Nathan Keen, Beth Kirkpatrick, Ben Lanham, Ian Liberto, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Davis Wayne, Brandon L. Whitmore, and Connor Wince.

Featuring music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, Hello, Dolly! tells the story of an outspoken matchmaker and her attempts to marry "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

Led by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production will reprise their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony winner Santo Loquasto (scenic & costume design), six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Andy Einhorn (music direction) and Tony winner Larry Hochman (orchestrations).

To find out when Hello, Dolly! is headed to your city, click here.

