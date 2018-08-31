Broadway BUZZ

Manu Narayan, Jay Klaitz, Mitchell Jarvis, Tad Wilson, Paul Whitty & Sawyer Nunes in "Gettin' the Band Back Together"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
New Musical Comedy Gettin' the Band Back Together Will Close on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 31, 2018

Just weeks after opening on Broadway, the new musical comedy Gettin' the Band Back Together has announced a closing date of September 16 at the Belasco Theatre. The fresh tuner, directed by John Rando, choreographed by Chris Bailey and music-directed by Sonny Paladino, began previews on July 19 and officially opened on August 13. By closing, Gettin' the Band Back Together will have played 30 previews and 40 regular performances.

Gettin' the Band Back Together follows Mitch Papadopolous, who always dreamed of being the next Bon Jovi, but chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. He dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang—the math teacher who isn’t good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can’t get a date and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool—and sets out to win The Battle of the Bands…and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind.

The cast is led by Mitchell Jarvis as Mitch Papadopolous, Marilu Henner as Sharon Papadopolous, Jay Klaitz as Bart Vickers, Paul Whitty as Michael "Sully" Sullivan, Sawyer Nunes as Ricky “Bling” Goldstein, Brandon Williams as Tygen Billows, Tamika Lawrence as Roxanne Velasco, Kelli Barrett as Dani, Garth Kravits as Ritchie, Manu Narayan as Dr. Rummesh "Robbie" Patel, Becca Kötte as Tawney and Noa Solorio as Billie. The ensemble includes Ryan Duncan, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson and Tad Wilson.

Gettin' the Band Back Together features an original score by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and improv troupe The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The design team includes sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Emily Rebholz and lighting by Ken Billington.

Gettin' the Band Back Together first debuted in 2013 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

