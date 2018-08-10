Broadway BUZZ

Andy Karl & Samantha Barks in a promotional photo for "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
(Photo: Andrew Eccles)
Pretty Woman: The Musical Sets Cast Album Release Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 10, 2018

Get ready to listen to Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's first musical-theater score on repeat! Atlantic Records' cast album to Pretty Woman: The Musical has set a digital release date of September 21 with a physical CD release planned for October 26.

Based on the smash 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical follows unlikely soulmates Vivian (Samantha Barks) and Edward (Andy Karl) who overcome all odds to find each other. The principal cast also includes Orfeh, Jason Danieley, Eric Anderson and Ezra Knight.

With a book by J.F. Lawton and the late Garry Marshall and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, the show features music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Will Van Dyke. Currently in previews at the Nederlander Theatre, Pretty Woman: The Musical is slated to officially open on August 16. 

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
