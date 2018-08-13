Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Garry Marshall Projects You Want to See Come to Broadway
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 13, 2018
Chris Pine, Anne Hathaway & Julia Roberts
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

It's a new week, Broadway fans, and with the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical set for August 16, it's going to be an exciting one! Samantha Barks and Andy Karl lead the stage adaptation of the 1990 rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. This Garry Marshall movie getting the Great White Way treatment got us thinking: which of Marshall's other projects would make a great Broadway musical? Check out your top 10 picks!

10. Mother's Day


9. Mork & Mindy


8. New Year's Eve


7. Laverne and Shirley


6. Valentine's Day


5. Overboard


4. The Odd Couple


3. Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement


2. Runaway Bride


1. The Princess Diaries

