The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Garry Marshall Projects You Want to See Come to Broadway

It's a new week, Broadway fans, and with the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical set for August 16, it's going to be an exciting one! Samantha Barks and Andy Karl lead the stage adaptation of the 1990 rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. This Garry Marshall movie getting the Great White Way treatment got us thinking: which of Marshall's other projects would make a great Broadway musical? Check out your top 10 picks!
10. Mother's Day
9. Mork & Mindy
8. New Year's Eve
7. Laverne and Shirley
6. Valentine's Day
5. Overboard
4. The Odd Couple
3. Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
2. Runaway Bride
1. The Princess Diaries
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY