Gina Gershon to Play Melania Trump in New Musical Comedy The 1st Annual Trump Family Special

Gina Gershon, the star of stage and screen who recently performed an impression of Melania Trump on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is taking her act off-Broadway. The acclaimed actress will spoof America's First Lady in the New York premiere The 1st Annual Trump Family Special, an original musical comedy that will run every Thursday at 9:30pm beginning on September 13 at the Triad Theatre. The musical is created by Danny Salles and features a book, lyrics and direction by Danny Salles, with music and additional lyrics by Grammy-nominated songwriters Tor Hyams and Lisa St. Lou and choreography by Benji Schwimmer.



In The 1st Annual Trump Family Special, Trump's brood has gathered to perform in a live televised event for the new Trump TV Network. But when he runs late, host Ivanka stalls by interviewing various family members. When they are off camera, audiences find out what the family's really thinking.



Gershon has been seen on Broadway in Cabaret, Boeing-Boeing and Bye Bye Birdie. She was in residence at the Café Carlyle earlier this summer in a one-woman show. Gershon’s screen credits include Killer Joe, Blockers, Red Oaks and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



Gershon will be joined by Lisa St. Lou as Ivanka Trump, Marissa Mulder as Marla Maples, Suzanne Sole as Ivana Trump, Peter Hargrave as Eric Trump, Brian Sills as Donald Trump Jr., Michael Sheehy as Jeremiah and Glen Pannell as Mike Pence.



The production will feature scenic and lighting design by David Goldstein and costume design by Angela Borst. The 1st Annual Trump Family Special will play a limited engagement through December 6.