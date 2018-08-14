PIX11 to Partner with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "The Stage Is Sizzling”

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.



Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-Award winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "The Stage Is Sizzling" will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, August 19 at 6:00pm ET and will also air on WSFL-TV in Miami on August 18 at 11:00pm ET.



Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "The Stage Is Sizzling" will feature:

Pretty Woman: The Musical is shaping up to be the biggest show of the sweltering Broadway season. Tamsen talks to Broadway's favorite power couple—Andy Karl and Orfeh—about the musical that's already breaking box office records.

What do you do when you lose your job on your 40th birthday? You keep on rockin'. We're talking about the hilarious new comedy—Gettin' the Band Back Together which has Broadway audiences laughing. Tamsen sits down backstage with one of the stars, Manu Narayan.

It's the longest-running production of Sweeney Todd on record and Broadway Profiles takes you back to the pie shop for one last chance to see the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

And from "Jailhouse Rock" to "Stand by Me," the jukebox is jammin' at Smokey Joe's Cafe and we are there for a listen.

Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.