Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

PIX11 to Partner with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "The Stage Is Sizzling”
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 14, 2018
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Getty Images)

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.

Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-Award winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "The Stage Is Sizzling" will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, August 19 at 6:00pm ET and will also air on WSFL-TV in Miami on August 18 at 11:00pm ET.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: "The Stage Is Sizzling" will feature:

  • Pretty Woman: The Musical is shaping up to be the biggest show of the sweltering Broadway season. Tamsen talks to Broadway's favorite power couple—Andy Karl and Orfeh—about the musical that's already breaking box office records.
  • What do you do when you lose your job on your 40th birthday? You keep on rockin'. We're talking about the hilarious new comedy—Gettin' the Band Back Together which has Broadway audiences laughing. Tamsen sits down backstage with one of the stars, Manu Narayan.
  • It's the longest-running production of Sweeney Todd on record and Broadway Profiles takes you back to the pie shop for one last chance to see the Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
  • And from "Jailhouse Rock" to "Stand by Me," the jukebox is jammin' at Smokey Joe's Cafe and we are there for a listen.
  • Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek has a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jennifer Simard to Join Company of Mean Girls; Kerry Butler Sets Final Performance Date
  2. Game On! Check Out Fun Polaroids of Gettin' the Band Back Together Stars on Opening Night
  3. Sasson Gabay on Coming Full Circle in The Band's Visit and American Anonymity
  4. Two Mormon Missionaries to Ring the Doorbell of a Broadway Legend in The Book of Merman
  5. Broadway Staycation: Five Fun & Splashy Shows to See this Summer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters