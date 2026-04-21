First Look: Taraji P. Henson & Cedric the Entertainer in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Revival

The cast of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Frst look production photos of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer, are now available. Directed by Debbie Allen, the company includes Henson as Bertha Holly, Cedric the Entertainer as Seth Holly, Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Bynum Walker, Joshua Boone as Herald Loomis, Bradley Stryker as Rutherford Selig, Tripp Taylor as Jeremy Furlow, Maya Boyd as Molly Cunningham, Abigail C. Onwunali as Martha Pentecost and Nimene Sierra Wureh as Mattie Campbell. Before the show officially opens on April 25, take a look at the photos from the August Wilson play, which shine like new money.

Cedric the Entertainer as Seth Holly in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Taraji P. Henson as Bertha Holly in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Joshua Boone as Herald Loomis in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Maya Boyd as Molly Cunningham and Tripp Taylor as Jeremy Furlow in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Get tickets to Joe Turner’s Come and Gone!