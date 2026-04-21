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First Look: Taraji P. Henson & Cedric the Entertainer in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Revival

Debbie Allen directs August Wilson’s classic, with newly released production photos featuring a star-studded cast

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 21, 2026
The cast of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

What to Know

  • First-look production photos released for Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer, directed by Debbie Allen
  • The ensemble cast includes Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joshua Boone, Bradley Stryker, Tripp Taylor, Maya Boyd, Abigail C. Onwunali and Nimene Sierra Wureh
  • The August Wilson play opens on Broadway April 25; new photos offer a preview of the highly anticipated production

Frst look production photos of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer, are now available. Directed by Debbie Allen, the company includes Henson as Bertha Holly, Cedric the Entertainer as Seth Holly, Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Bynum Walker, Joshua Boone as Herald Loomis, Bradley Stryker as Rutherford Selig, Tripp Taylor as Jeremy Furlow, Maya Boyd as Molly Cunningham, Abigail C. Onwunali as Martha Pentecost and Nimene Sierra Wureh as Mattie Campbell. Before the show officially opens on April 25, take a look at the photos from the August Wilson play, which shine like new money.

Cedric the Entertainer as Seth Holly in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Taraji P. Henson as Bertha Holly in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Joshua Boone as Herald Loomis in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Maya Boyd as Molly Cunningham and Tripp Taylor as Jeremy Furlow in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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