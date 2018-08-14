Full Casting Set for Mother of the Maid Starring Glenn Close; Production Extends Two Weeks

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced complete casting for the New York premiere play Mother of the Maid written by Jane Anderson and directed by Matthew Penn. Previews are scheduled to begin on September 25 with an opening set for October 17. The Public has also announced a two-week extension to the play's limited run through December 2.



New to the cast are Dermot Crowley (The Weir) as Jacques Arc, Olivia Gilliatt (Pushkin) as Monique, Kate Jennings Grant (Guys and Dolls) as Lady of the Court, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Pierre Arc, Daniel Pearce (Machinal) as Father Gilbert and Grace Van Patten (The Whirligig) as Joan Arc. They join the previously announced Glenn Close as Isabelle Arc.



The play tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter (Van Patten).



The production will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music by Alexander Sovronsky and sound design by Alexander Sovronsky and Joanna Lynne Staub.