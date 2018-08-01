Odds & Ends: Renee Elise Goldsberry, Alex Brightman to Appear in IFC Parody of Company Cast Album Doc & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Renée Elise Goldsberry & More to Appear in Documentary Now! Parody of Company Cast Album Doc

IFC's hit series Documentary Now! is making theater fans' dreams come true. The hit show has announced an upcoming episode parodying the 1970 documentary Original Cast Album: Company, which captured the night-long recording session of Company's first cast recording, Vulture reports. The new version, titled Original Cast Album: Co-Op, will feature Oh, Hello alum John Mulaney as one of the album's producers along with Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominee Alex Brightman and Tony nominee Richard Kind playing the show's stars. An air date for what is sure to be a must-watch episode is to come.



South Pacific Will Return to Cinemas in Time for Its 60th Anniversary

Some enchanted evening, indeed. The breathtaking 1958 movie musical adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific is making its way back to movie theaters to toast its 60th anniversary. The flick will appear in nearly 700 movie theaters for two days only: August 26 and August 29 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm ET as part of Fathom Events' TCM Big Screen Classics series. The South Pacific film features memorable performances by Mitzi Gaynor as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Rosanno Brazzi as Emile De Becque, John Kerr as Lt. Joseph Cable, France Nuyen as Liat, Ray Walston as Luther Billis and Juanita Hall as Bloody Mary. Mark down the dates and check out the movie's original trailer below.







Anderson Cooper, Samira Wiley & More Sign On for Laramie Project Benefit

More stars have been announced to take part in an upcoming benefit reading of The Laramie Project in memory of the life of Matthew Shepard. The event will take place on September 24 at 7:00pm at the Gerald Lynch Theater at John Jay College. Newly announced participants include Anderson Cooper, who will serve as host, with new cast members including Emmy nominee Samira Wiley, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, comedian and YouTube star Randy Rainbow and Critics' Choice Television Award nominee Asia Kate Dillon. They join the previously announced Tony winners Neil Patrick Harris, Mary Louise Parker and Billy Porter, along with original Laramie Project cast members Stephen Belber, Amanda Gronich, Mercedes Herrero, Andy Paris, Greg Pierotti, Barbara Pitts McAdams and Kelli Simpkins. Tectonic Theater Project founder and original Laramie Project director Moisés Kaufman will direct the performance.



P.S. Get a peek at stage alums John Slattery, Diane Lane, Andrew Rannells & more in a new teaser of the Prime series The Romanoffs, kicking off on October 12.



