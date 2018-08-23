Adrianna Hicks & More to Lead Tony-Winning Color Purple Revival at Paper Mill Playhouse

More than Shug Avery's comin' to town! Stars of the recent national touring production of The Color Purple have been announced to reprise their turns at Millburn, New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse this fall. John Doyle will repeat his Tony-nominated work as the musical's director for the previously announced staging, set to run from September 26 through October 21.



Leading the company will be tour cast members Adrianna Hicks as Celie, Carla R. Stewart as Shug Avery, Carrie Compere as Sofia, Gavin Gregory as Mister and N'Jameh Camara as Nettie, along with Jay Donnell as Harpo.



The ensemble will include Darnell Abraham, Amar Atkins, Kyle E. Baird, Angela Birchett, Erica Durham, Bianca Horn, Jamal James, Mekhai Lee, Gabrielle Reid, C.E. Smith, Will T. Travis, Nyla Watson, J.D. Webster, Brit West and Nikisha Williams.



Adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film, The Color Purple features a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis. The show follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.